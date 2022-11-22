WWE Raw Star Undergoes Name Change

Mia Yim has a new name just a few short weeks after making her return to WWE during an episode of Monday Night Raw where she was paired with The O.C. (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows) to even the numbers against The Judgment Day and to offset Rhea Ripley.

Since then, Yim has been referred to by the announcers and even referred to herself as ‘Michin.’

The nickname is now her ring name as she is officially being branded as ‘Michin’ on WWE’s official website. Here’s an excerpt from her bio:

The Name

(via WWE)

“Michin is living proof that hard work and dogged determination pay off. Long considered one of the most talented women in the independent ranks, Michin first turned heads in WWE during the inaugural Mae Young Classic in 2017. Her true breakout moment, however, came in the following year’s Classic, when Michin’s gutsy performance in the Quarterfinals earned chants of support from the WWE Universe. Their pleas did not go unanswered, as WWE COO Triple H immediately offered Michin an NXT contract after the match.”

Yim is slated to be part of the women’s WarGames match this Saturday at Survivor Series when she teams with Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, and a mystery partner to face Bayley, Nikki Cross, Rhea Ripley, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.