WWE Raw Superstar Supporting Sasha Banks at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

Sasha Banks will make her debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling within a matter of hours, but the Boss won’t be walking into the Tokyo Dome alone.

Banks was reportedly released from WWE in June of last year after walking out of the May 16 episode of Raw over a creative dispute.

The former Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion was suspended for her actions, which were deemed “unprofessional” on TV.

Boss ‘n Hug

Banks’ former tag-team partner Bayley will be at Wrestle Kingdom to support her friend, PW Insider has learned.

The report did not specify whether the Damage CTRL member was sent by WWE, but notes that she “shouldn’t be expected to be seen on camera.”

Bayley isn’t the only support Banks will have, as reports have come out that Naomi, who walked out of WWE with her in May, is also in Tokyo for the show.

Naomi’s status with WWE remains unclear and there has been no confirmation as to whether she has been released.

Bayley has been feuding with Becky Lynch since The Man’s in-ring return at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, and appeared on this week’s Monday Night Raw.

Banks in New Japan

Sasha Banks’ impending arrival in New Japan Pro Wrestling is a huge score for the company as they seek to grow their own women’s division.

It is believed that Banks will confront the winner of the IWGP Women’s Championship match between KAIRI (aka Kairi Sane) and her challenger Tam Nakano.

Banks’ contract is said to be for five matches a year with New Japan, and she is set to make more per appearance for the promotion than she did during her tenure with WWE.