WWE Alum Raymond Rougeau Re-Elected Mayor of Rawdon, Quebec

Raymond Rougeau is proving to be a heavyweight in both the wrestling and political worlds after being re-elected mayor of Rawdon, Quebec. Pat Laprade at TVA Sports confirmed that Rougeau was re-elected on Sunday, November 2, beating David Gendron with 59.1% of the vote.

Rawdon boasts a population of 11,719 citizens, according to the 2021 census. Rougeau first entered politics as a city councillor in 2002 and was elected mayor of Rawdon in November 2021.

In wrestling, Rougeau is perhaps best known for his time in the WWF as part of The Fabulous Rougeaus tag-team with brother Jacques. After stepping away from in-ring competition, Rougeau became a commentator and interviewer. After leaving in 2002, he returned in 2017 as WWE’s French-language commentator before leaving in 2021.

Rougeau is not the only wrestler to see success in the world of politics. Glenn “Kane” Jacobs currently serves as Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, while Jesse “The Body” Ventura stunned the political world when he was elected governor of Minnesota in the late 1990s. More recently, Matt Riddle has teased entering politics, teasing that he could run for governor of Florida.

Rougeau’s success proves that paths exist for wrestlers outside of the ring when their careers in the squared circle are over. After slamming opponents in the ring, Rougeau is slamming his opponents in the political world.