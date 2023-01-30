WWE Reaches Interesting New Statistic With Royal Rumble 2023

Statistically, entering a Royal Rumble match from the #1 position is the worst possible number for a wrestler hoping to headline WrestleMania.

As seen at the 2023 Royal Rumble, Rhea Ripley won the Women’s Rumble match from the #1 position and has made history in the process.

With Ripley’s win, the #1 spot has now produced four winners, tying the coveted #27 spot.

Being third from the last has often been touted as the best position to be in, with Big John Studd (1989,) Yokozuna (1993,) Bret Hart (1994,) and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin (1997) all winning from #27.

While #27 has long been considered the best spot, it has now fallen to second place, as Cody Rhodes‘ victory in the #30 spot is the fifth overall.

Winning from #1

Rhea Ripley is just the latest Superstar (and first female) to win a Rumble match from the #1 position, and has joined some notable names.

In 1995, Shawn Michaels became the first Superstar to go the distance, eliminating ‘The British Bulldog’ Davey Boy Smith, who had entered at #2.

Nearly a decade later, Chris Benoit did the same, entering at #1 in 2004 and last eliminating the Big Show to earn a championship match at WrestleMania.

Aware that then-SmackDown GM Paul Heyman was planning to screw him, Benoit jumped from SmackDown to Raw for his WrestleMania title opportunity.

It was Benoit’s action that led to the rule that the Royal Rumble winner can choose which title they challenge for when there are two WWE World Championships.

Fans would wait another 17 years before Edge won the Men’s Rumble at #1, at the (thankfully) only Rumble to happen without a live crowd.