WWE’s Recent Columbus Live Event Was a Logistical Mess

WWE’s recent live event from Columbus, Ohio is being considered a logistical mess by those within the company.

Yesterday, WWE hosted an event from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, which was headlined by U.S. Champion Austin Theory retaining against Damian Priest and Johnny Gargano in a steel cage match.

In addition to the Columbus event, the promotion returned to the World’s Most Famous Arena, as it had every December 26, for the past few years.

Logistical Mess

The crowd in Columbus got to see a stacked show, but what fans saw was far from what was originally planned.

Several WWE Superstars were forced to miss the show, which was a logistical mess, according to Fightful Select.

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins both missed the event, with Rollins apologizing for his absence in a tweet.

It has been reported that loud “we want Rollins” chants were heard all night.

Bobby Lashley and Columbus’ own Alexa Bliss also missed the event, and it’s noted that “several more had to rush to even make it to the show.

Due to the absences, Johnny Gargano competed twice on the show, defeating Baron Corbin in the third match of the night before later headlining the show.

Madison Square Garden

WWE’s event in Columbus, Ohio didn’t go as planned, but the show inside MSG had its own problems.

The New York City event was also plagued with travel issues, with PW Insider reporting that flight issues led to “travel headaches” and several Superstars being delayed.

That event also saw Ricochet be pulled from an Intercontinental title ladder match due to the injury during the latest SmackDown which required stitches.

Drew McIntyre had been promoted for the main event but was pulled as he is “medically disqualified.”