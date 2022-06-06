WWE References Major AEW Star During Hell in a Cell

It appears WWE referenced a big-time AEW star during the Hell in a Cell broadcast.

The general consensus online is that HIAC was a premium live event that overdelivered. The show started off with a fun triple threat match for the Raw Women’s Championship, which saw Bianca Belair retain against Asuka and Becky Lynch.

Theory and Mustafa Ali also had a good United States Title match with Theory retaining the gold.

There was also some good action featuring AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan taking on The Judgment Day (Edge, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley).

Kenny Omega Reference

(via AEW)

Then there was the main event, which won’t soon be forgotten. Cody Rhodes revealed the gnarly after-effects of his complete pectoral tear during his match with Seth Rollins.

The left side of Cody’s body from the pec to his arm was almost completely bruised. He still toughed it out and won the match.

During that match, commentator Corey Graves dropped quite the reference to AEW star Kenny Omega.

Graves described Cody’s condition as, “a fallen angel with a broken wing.”

Of course, Kenny Omega’s finishing move is the One-Winged Angel. Some may think Corey simply made a reference to the iconic Final Fantasy VII game since Cody is a video game buff.

Omega is currently dealing with a slew of injuries. He underwent arthroscopic knee surgery and was having issues with his hernia. He had also been dealing with neck problems and he isn’t close to returning to action.