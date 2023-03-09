WWE Registers With Another Gaming Commission

WWE‘s efforts to legalize gambling on its matches continue as the company has registered with another state in addition to the previously reported Colorado and Michigan.

As previously reported by CNBC on Wednesday, the company has met with regulators in Colorado and Michigan regarding wagering on “high profile” WWE matches. On Thursday, the same media outlet updated its report to confirm that the company registered with the Indiana Gaming Commission.

Consideration?

The Colorado Division of Gaming told CNBC that it is currently not even considering the idea of legalized wagering on WWE matches. The Colorado Division of Gaming also noted that the state has a statute that prohibits gambling on predetermined contests such as awards shows or, in this case, pro wrestling.

Should the Michigan Gaming Control Board approve legalized wagering on WWE matches, that information will be made public on the organization’s Sports Wagering Catalog.

To get this pushed through, WWE has partnered with the accounting firm Ernest & Young to secure match results and demonstrate to regulators that gambling on predetermined contests can be done safely.

It was a logical partnership as the firm already works to secure results for predetermined contests, including the Academy Awards.

WWE has proposed that to get this through, they will have match results locked in months ahead of the bouts taking place as a way to prevent the results from being leaked to the public, leading to wrestlers involved in the matches not knowing until right before the match takes place.