WWE Releases: Updated List of 15+ Wrestlers from Main Roster and NXT

Over the past 24 hours, WWE has released a total of 17 Superstars from its main roster and NXT brand. This latest wave of cuts, part of the company’s annual post-WrestleMania “spring cleaning”, includes several notable names. The releases have sparked significant backlash on social media, with many fans pointing out WWE’s record-setting business performance in recent months. As of now, the company has not issued an official statement regarding the departures. Here’s the current list of releases, according to announcements from the talent original reporting from Fightful and PWInsider:

Main Roster Releases

Braun Strowman

Shayna Baszler

Dakota Kai

Kayden Carter

Katana Chance

NXT Releases

Cora Jade

Gigi Dolin

Oro Mensah

Riley Osborne

Eddy Thorpe

Jakara Jackson

Javier Bernal

Joe Coffey

Mark Coffey

Wolfgang

Dani Palmer

Shotzi is also leaving WWE and was recently informed her contract will not be renewed, according to Fightful.

For a detailed discussion on these developments, you can watch this video from Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture: