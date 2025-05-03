WWE Releases: Updated List of 15+ Wrestlers from Main Roster and NXT

Over the past 24 hours, WWE has released a total of 17 Superstars from its main roster and NXT brand. This latest wave of cuts, part of the company’s annual post-WrestleMania “spring cleaning”, includes several notable names. The releases have sparked significant backlash on social media, with many fans pointing out WWE’s record-setting business performance in recent months. As of now, the company has not issued an official statement regarding the departures. Here’s the current list of releases, according to announcements from the talent original reporting from Fightful and PWInsider:
Main Roster Releases
- Braun Strowman
- Shayna Baszler
- Dakota Kai
- Kayden Carter
- Katana Chance
NXT Releases
- Cora Jade
- Gigi Dolin
- Oro Mensah
- Riley Osborne
- Eddy Thorpe
- Jakara Jackson
- Javier Bernal
- Joe Coffey
- Mark Coffey
- Wolfgang
- Dani Palmer
Shotzi is also leaving WWE and was recently informed her contract will not be renewed, according to Fightful.
For a detailed discussion on these developments, you can watch this video from Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture: