WWE Removes Vince McMahon’s Name from WrestleMania 39 Poster

Vince McMahon may be back in charge of WWE, but the promotion is trying to distance its controversial chairman from WrestleMania 39.

McMahon made his shocking return to WWE two months ago, after retiring from all roles with the company in July of last year.

McMahon reportedly began plotting his comeback shortly after his retirement, believing he had been given bad advice by those closest to him.

Director no Longer

Given the California setting for the April event, WWE have leaned heavily into the Hollywood theme, with movie-style posters for Superstars being used in graphics.

For the poster of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, the credits during a recent graphic included the phrase ‘Directed by Vince McMahon.’

Fans have speculated as to whether this was just a nod to McMahon’s ownership of WWE, or if it is a sign that he is more tied to creative than WWE is admitting.

In a more recent graphic though, McMahon has been ousted as ‘director,’ and the graphic now reads that WrestleMania 39 is directed by Selma Tinware.

Ms. Tinware is a name not known among wrestling fans, primarily because she does not exist, and Selma Tinware is merely an anagram of WrestleMania.

WrestleMania 39

WWE WrestleMania 39 will be (in theory) the first Showcase of the Immortals without McMahon heading the creative team.

In addition to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Reigns and Cody Rhodes, the SmackDown Women’s Title will be on the line as Charlotte Flair will defend against Rhea Ripley.

Asuka looks to end the near-year-long reign of Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, while it will be Goliath Vs. Goliath as Brock Lesnar is set to face Omos.