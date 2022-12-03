WWE Repacking Lacey Evans With New Gimmick Again

Lacey Evans is set to have her character revamped yet again as fans saw on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

During SmackDown, a vignette aired hyping Evans’ return to the ring, which saw the Superstar reconnect with her Marine roots as she performed multiple drills.

Evans has competed just once since October 2022, competing in a six-pack challenge that was won by Shotzi.

Change of Character

While Evans hasn’t been featured much on WWE programming this year, she’s had plenty of changes in her character.

On the April 8, 2022, episode of WWE SmackDown, Evans appeared in a vignette as a babyface, speaking about her life as a mother.

Not long after, Evans was moved to Raw and her character became a heel once again.

Weeks later, Evans was moved back to SmackDown, but as a heel, without ever competing on Raw.

On the June 10, SmackDown, Evans turned face yet again, defeating Xia Li and qualifying for the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match.

During the post-Money in the Bank SmackDown, Evans turned heel again by attacking her tag-team partner Aliyah.

Lacey Evans

Signing with WWE in April 2016, Evans competed in the inaugural Mae Young Classic the following year but was eliminated in the second round by Toni Storm.

In January 2019, the Sassy Southern Belle was called up to WWE’s main roster and was drafted to Raw after WrestleMania 35.

On the red brand, Evans repeatedly challenged then-Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch but was unsuccessful in winning the title.

Evans had reportedly been set to win the title from Asuka in early 2021 before her real-life pregnancy nixed those plans, as well as an on-screen romance with Ric Flair.