WWE Reports Record Earnings In 2022 Financial Results

2022 was truly an unprecedented year for WWE, but no amount of returns, releases, or retirements could stop the promotion from making a fortune.

This week, WWE shared its fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal reports, and business is certainly booming.

Fourth Quarter

For the final quarter of 2022, (October to December) WWE revenue was $325.3 million, an increase of 5% over Q4 2021.

Operating income was $62.7 million, a decrease of 22% over the previous fourth quarter.

Each WWE premium live event (Extreme Rules and Survivor Series) was the most viewed event in its history with increases of 36% and 46%, respectively, in viewership.

November WWE Crown Jewel event was the most-viewed international event in WWE history, surpassing WWE Clash at the Castle from 2022 Q3.

2022 In Full

WWE’s impressive fourth quarter was just part of an incredible year for the company in 2022.

Year-end revenue increased 18% on 2021 to $1.3 billion, the highest in the company’s history.

In a statement, WWE heralded the record revenue as down to “increased monetization of content, the return to a full year of ticketed live events and the staging of an additional large-scale international event.”

Operating income increased 11% to a recorded $283.3 million.

WWE returned $75.7 million of capital to shareholders, including share repurchases and dividends.

Live events more than doubled in revenue (2021 bringing in $57.8 million to 2022’s $123.1 million) though that will have been affected by WWE going without live crowds for the first half of 2021.

A full report on WWE’s impressive 2022 can be found here.