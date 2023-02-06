WWE Represented at The GRAMMYs

The 65th Annual GRAMMYs ceremony took place on Sunday night and WWE was represented twice in the first 15 minutes.

The show kicked off with a performance from the most streamed artist and former 24/7 Champion, Bad Bunny.

.@sanbenito said it best: ¡Que viva la música latina! pic.twitter.com/AGeLjp9eH5 — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 6, 2023

Later in the show, Bad Bunny won a GRAMMY for Best Música Urbana album for “Un Verano Sin Ti.”

The Rock Not at Survivor Series, Seen at The GRAMMYs

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson may not have been at Survivor Series, but he made time for The GRAMMYs. Host Trevor Noah was doing a bit where he read off facts about some of the attendees.

One of those artists was Adele, who wanted to meet Johnson. Noah told Adele that Johnson was also a fan of hers. While he didn’t have Johnson, he did have “The Rock”. He came out to meet Adele right then.

.@Adele just fulfilled her dream of meeting @TheRock, and we've never seen anything so wholesome ? #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/8IqraujYNR — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) February 6, 2023

The Rock will also be presenting at the GRAMMYs.