WWE Reverses Name Change For SmackDown Superstar

WWE has decided against a slight name change that had been put in place for a SmackDown superstar.

In late May, WWE made a minor change to Ludwig Kaiser, the manager for Gunther. The small change had to do with the spelling of Kaiser’s first name.

It was changed from “Ludwig” to “Ludvig.”

Ludvig … We Hardly Knew Ya

(via WWE)

Well, as it turns out “Ludvig” was short-lived.

WWE has already reverted to using “Ludwig” for Kaiser’s first name again.

Kaiser and Gunther were introduced to the main roster back in April. Gunther, formerly known as WALTER (his real name), has already started a feud with WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet.

On the May 27 episode of SmackDown, Gunther and Kaiser defeated Ricochet and Drew Gulak in a tag team match after Kaiser pinned Gulak.

After the match, Gunther attacked Ricochet.