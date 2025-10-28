WWE Legend Rikishi Grateful To Be Alive After Unexpected Surgery

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi is grateful to be alive after a recent, unexpected surgery derailed the former champion’s plans. On Instagram, Rikishi shared a photo with his family, including The Usos, and shared his gratitude.

“God is amazing. Grateful to be alive. We share blessings today and forever more.”

This heartwarming message was met with support by fans in the comments. One notable comment came from Rikishi’s daughter-in-law Naomi, who shared that the men in the photo are “my guys.” Naomi is currently out of action due to pregnancy as Rikishi prepares to become a grandfather once again.

Rikishi’s post comes after the WWE Hall of Famer was forced to undergo an unexpected surgery. In October 2025, PW Insider reported that “a health issue that came up suddenly” which resulted in Rikishi pulling out of multiple planned events. In December 2024, Rikishi was supposed to appear at Nostalgia Con in Houston, Texas, but had to withdraw due to illness.

2025 has been a whirlwind year for Rikishi, whose KnokX Pro promotion is seeing an exodus of talent in the wake of the Raja Jackson controversy. Despite these setbacks though the former Intercontinental Champion is grateful to be alive and grateful for his family.