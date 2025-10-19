WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi Undergoes Unexpected Surgery

WWE Hall of Faker Rikishi is on the road to reovery after recently undergoing surgery. PW Insider reports that Rikishi underwent an unexpected surgery for “a health issue that came up suddenly.” Rikishi is expected to make an announcement shortly and has pulled out of several upcoming events due to this situation.

It’s not clear what exactly led to this surgery. In December 2024, Rikishi was supposed to appear at Nostalgia Con in Houston, Texas, but had to withdraw due to an illness. At age 17, Rikishi was the victim of a drive by shooting which nearly cost him his life.

Rikishi is best known for his time in WWE, and is the father of Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa. He is also the father-in-law of Naomi, who is currently out of action due to her pregnancy.

This is the latest steback for Rikishi, who’s KnokX Pro promotion is seeing an exodus of talent in the wake of the Raja Jackson controversy. We here at SEScoops would like to wish Rikishi all the best on his recovery.