WWE Royal Rumble Attendance, Final Betting Odds for Tonight

We're just hours away for the 2023 WWE 'Royal Rumble'.

Ahead of tonight’s show, here are some last minute news and notes:

Royal Rumble Attendance

The Royal Rumble takes place from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. This is the third time the Alamodome has hosted the event, following 1997 and 2017.

On Friday’s WWE ‘SmackDown,’ commentator Michael Cole mentioned they’re expecting over 50,000 fans in attendance. According to Wrestletix, the venue is configured to accommodate 44,868. As of Saturday morning, 44,417 tickets had been distributed, with 451 still available and 1,411 seats on the secondary market (StubHub, etc.)

This show has generated a lot of excitement, so this will likely be a legitimate sell-out when all the walk-up sales are accounted for.

Royal Rumble Betting Odds

Here are the five most likely winners of the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches, based on actual betting activity, courtesy of OddsChecker:

Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Cody Rhodes: -120 Sami Zayn: +400 The Rock: +400 Stone Cold Steve Austin: +1200 Seth Rollins: +1800

Women’s Rumble Rumble Match