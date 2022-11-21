Royal Rumble 2023 Sets Box Office Record for WWE

WWE‘s Royal Rumble premium live event is over two months away, but the event is already a blockbuster success for the company.

WWE has announced the 2023 Royal Rumble has garnered the largest box office gate in the event’s 36-year history.

The event takes place Saturday, January 28 from San Antonio, TX at the AlamoDome.

$5 Million+ Gate

Over the weekend, the Royal Rumble surpassed $5 million in ticket sales. The previous record for ‘largest Royal Rumble gate’ was set in 2017, the last time the Rumble was held at the AlamoDome.

Wrestletix provided an update on Royal Rumble ticket sales on November 18. As of that date, 30,361 tickets had been distributed and the stadium was configured to accommodate 33,874 fans. If you’re interested in attending the 2023 Royal Rumble, tickets are still on sale at SeatGeek.

As we’ve seen in recent years, WWE will hold two Royal Rumble matches on January 28th (one for men, one for women). The winners of the Rumble matches will earn the right to challenge the champion of their choice at WrestleMania 39.

Record-Setting Business

WWE has been on a roll this year, setting box office records left and right. 2022 saw new box office records set for WrestleMania, Extreme Rules and Crown Jewel.

This latest milestone for the 2023 Royal Rumble puts WWE in a great position headed into the new year. WrestleMania 39 is scheduled for April 1 and April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Back in August, the company announced over 90,000 tickets were sold within the first 24 hours, more than any event in WWE history and a 42% increase over first-day sales for WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.