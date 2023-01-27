Watch: WWE Royal Rumble Opening Video Package featuring Hardy

WWE has released a “cold open” preview for Saturday’s Royal Rumble premium live event. This video, hosted by country music singer Hardy, will air at the start of the Royal Rumble broadcast on Peacock.

“I know what it’s like to want to make a name for yourself,” says Hardy. “To be on the road, grinding. Success don’t come easy. You gotta fight for it.”

Hardy, who will perform his song “Sold Out” live at the Rumble, narrates over footage hyping the Owens vs. Reigns and Bliss vs. Belair title matches, as well as the men’s and women’s Rumbles.

Country music sensation Hardy helps set the stage for Royal Rumble 2023 in San Antonio.