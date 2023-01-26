WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Staff Predictions

WWE Royal Rumble takes place this Saturday from San Antonio, Texas. This will be the 36th Royal Rumble event for the company; it originated as a standalone PPV event in 1988. This is the fourth time that the Rumble has been held in San Antonio (1997, 2007, and 2017).

SEScoops correspondents Andrew Ravens, Tyriece Simon, and Ryan Droste have assembled to provide our official WWE Royal Rumble predictions.

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss

Andrew Ravens: Bliss has been a fine title contender, but I’m not sure anyone takes her seriously as a threat to Belair’s protected reign as champion. That may hurt the reaction from the live crowd in the match, although I don’t rule out some interference by Uncle Howdy. (Prediction: Bianca Belair)

Tyriece Simon: This match is interesting because different stories are happening with this rivalry. We have Belair defending her title against Bliss. However, we also have Uncle Howdy helping or distracting Bliss. I expect Uncle Howdy to be involved with Bliss somehow at the Royal Rumble. Regardless, Belair should win the match and end the feud this weekend. (Prediction: Bianca Belair)

Ryan Droste: Associating Bliss with this Wyatt nonsense again isn’t good in my book. Absolutely dreadful television. Do we really need “Uncle Howdy” involved in two stories? Please, make it stop! There’s no way that Belair should lose here, so I’ll go with the champ to retain. (Prediction: Bianca Belair)

Consensus: Bianca Belair

Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight (Pitch Black Match)

Andrew Ravens: No one knows what to expect from this match other than maybe being a street fight in a dark arena where you barely see the competitors brawl. What is likely is the fact that Wyatt is nearly a lock to win the match, and it would be a mistake to beat him in his first televised match. (Prediction: Bray Wyatt)

Tyriece Simon: This rivalry has been fun to watch. LA Knight has stepped his game up, and WWE is behind him. Bray Wyatt has reminded me of people of just how great he is. Wyatt should win the match decisively, but I hope Knight has some highlight moments in the match. (Prediction: Bray Wyatt)

Ryan Droste: Nothing makes me want to change the channel faster than this latest incarnation of Bray Wyatt. The Fiend was responsible for some of the worst television segments to ever air on a WWE program, and we’re toeing that line again here with “Uncle Howdy.” I had hoped that his return would equate to better storytelling and television than when we last saw The Fiend. Unfortunately, that has not been the case. There’s no way they beat him here, though. (Prediction: Bray Wyatt)

Consensus: Bray Wyatt

WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens

Andrew Ravens: Although this should be a fun match, Owens isn’t winning the title here. WWE has done a great job of building him up as a worthy contender, and it’s nice to see him back into the fold as a worthy challenger for the top title in WWE, but he won’t win here. (Prediction: Roman Reigns)

Tyriece Simon: The story of The Bloodline vs. Kevin Owens has been so good. Owens winning the match would be well deserved, as he has lost to Reigns numerous times for the title. However. The champion will win this match. I expect Sami Zayn to get involved in the match to try to help Reigns. Reigns will stand tall at the end, but The Bloodline and Owens story will continue past Royal Rumble. Another thing for fans to look out for is if the match will be the main event. If this match is the main event, I can see an angle happening after Reigns wins. If Rhodes wins the Royal Rumble match earlier in the night, the Rock could still show up to set up a match at WrestleMania. I can see a scenario where the Bloodline beats down Owens, and The Rock comes out to make the save to end the show, which could set up a confrontation with Reigns. I don’t want The Rock involved, but I can see it happening if they want him for WrestleMania. (Prediction: Roman Reigns)

Ryan Droste: To state the obvious, the Bloodline, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn are responsible for what has been, far and away, the best WWE television for many months now. I’m looking forward to this match as Reigns and Owens have delivered big at the Rumble twice before, and I expect this to be the same. It would be completely asinine to beat Reigns here, though, and there’s no way it happens. (Prediction: Roman Reigns)

Consensus: Roman Reigns

Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Andrew Ravens: This is a real pick em, but I will side with Rhea Ripley. She makes the most sense to get the win here as she’s pushed as a top star and I could see her take the Raw Women’s Title away from Bianca Belair at WrestleMania with a program that could last months. (Prediction: Rhea Ripley)

Tyriece Simon: The build for this year’s Women’s Royal Rumble has been underwhelming. WWE has different storylines happening in the women’s division, so it has taken away from building the Women’s Royal Rumble match. With that said, Rhea Ripley will win the match. She is the most featured talent in the match, but she is also an opponent Belair has yet to face for the title and has unfinished business with Charlotte. Ripley had a great year in 2022 with The Judgement Day, and I can see WWE giving her the opportunity for a WrestleMania title match. (Prediction: Rhea Ripley)

Ryan Droste: The obvious answer here is Rhea Ripley. The question is whether they go with the obvious (and right) call or try to get cute and change things just to do so. I hope they stick with the obvious and put Ripley over. (Prediction: Rhea Ripley)

Consensus: Rhea Ripley

Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Andrew Ravens: Cody Rhodes is a heavy favorite to get it done here, and unless WWE wants to swerve fans, I believe he is the man that will win the bout. It makes too much sense unless there is another road to the WrestleMania main event for him. I see Rhodes challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at Mania and will pick him to win. (Prediction: Cody Rhodes)

Tyriece Simon: The winner has to be Cody Rhodes, right? WWE has shown video packages for the last couple of weeks to promote his return at Royal Rumble this Saturday. Rhodes is seemingly the favorite to win the Rumble, but another option exists. You have to also factor in The Rock if they did get him for WrestleMania 39. They have the Royal Rumble poster with the lighting images, he has a natural story with Reigns, and the company has wanted The Rock to have one last match at WrestleMania for some time. I hope this isn’t the case, so I’m going with Rhodes. However, I’m not entirely assured that WWE won’t pull a swerve. (Prediction: Cody Rhodes)

Ryan Droste: Feels like a contest between two men, Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes, unless a big surprise is planned (The Rock, Steve Austin). The way that Rhodes has been built, it almost feels like he has to win it. Once again, they might try to swerve the audience since it is so obvious. Then again, the obvious choice in the past has often been the correct winner (Michaels in ’96, Austin in ’98, Austin in ’01, Batista in ’05, McIntyre in ’20 and many others). I’ll go with Cody.

Consensus: Cody Rhodes