WWE Royal Rumble Match Order Revealed

WWE Royal Rumble is quickly approaching, and the planned match order has been revealed based on the internal production listing.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens will headline the show.

There are a total of title matches on this card. There are no titles expected to change hands, according to the final betting odds released. The event starts with the Kickoff show at 7 PM EST and the main card at 8 PM EST.

WWE Royal Rumble Match Order

According to Fightful Select, the current scheduled match order for tonight is as follows:

Men’s Royal Rumble Match: GUNTHER, Austin Theory, Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, Cody Rhodes, Omos, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, Dominik Mysterio, The Miz, Brock Lesnar

Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight – Pitch Black Match

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss

Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Emma, Zelina Vega, Shayna Baszler, Xia Li, Lacey Evans, Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY

Country music star Hardy to perform

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens