WWE Royal Rumble Preview, Steve Austin & The Rock Rumors

This week on Top Rope Nation, SEScoops Site Manager Ryan Droste is joined by Pro Wrestling Torch Assistant Editor Zack Heydorn to preview Saturday night’s WWE Royal Rumble event.

Each week, the video version of Top Rope Nation streams live to the SEScoops YouTube channel. You can join the live streams by subscribing to the channel and turning on notifications so you never miss a live broadcast. This will include a regular weekly edition of Top Rope Nation (typically Thursday nights), as well as reviews of all major WWE and AEW PLE/PPV shows. That means that the crew will be live this Sunday morning to review the Royal Rumble.

On episode 281 this week, every match on the Rumble card is previewed (with predictions). Plus, Ryan and Zack also look at the rumors of appearances by The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin at the Royal Rumble. Will it happen? Should it? A great discussion.

You can watch the show via the embedded YouTube video at the top of this page. Additionally, you can listen to the audio-only podcast on Apple, Spotify, or wherever podcasts are found. You will also find an embedded audio player below.