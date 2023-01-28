WWE Royal Rumble Results & Live Discussion

WWE presents the 2023 ‘Royal Rumble‘ tonight (Saturday, January 28) from the AlamoDome in San Antonio, Texas. This 36th Royal Rumble event will stream live on Peacock at 8pm (Eastern) in the United States and on the WWE Network internationally.

The road to ‘WrestleMania Goes Hollywood’ kicks into high gear in just a matter of hours. We’re in for a fun night of high-stakes matches and almost certainly some surprises. It’s a five-match card, but you don’t really need much more than that with two Rumble matches and a title defense by the Tribal Chief of WWE, Roman Reigns.

The big story headed into the Royal Rumble is whether the returning Cody Rhodes can win the Rumble and fulfill his destiny of winning ‘the big one’ on WWE’s grandest stage. Rhodes is the odds-on favorite to win the men’s Rumble, but Sami Zayn‘s popularity is peaking and a lot of fans want to see the nuclear fallout of him getting a chance to face Reigns at WrestleMania. Of course, the winner could be someone else entirely, including one of the legends rumored as a surprise entrant.

SEScoops will have Live Results for tonight’s Royal Rumble right here. The comments section is open for Live Discussion, so you can chat with other readers watching the show.

Royal Rumble Results

We’ll begin updating this article around 7:45pm (Eastern) with our WWE Royal Rumble live results. Here’s the card for tonight’s broadcast:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Raw Women’s Championship Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match

Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight