Vince McMahon Provides WWE Sale Update: Advisors Engaged for ‘Strategic Alternatives’ Review

WWE issued a press release Thursday evening addressing the company’s exploration of a potential sale. WWE has engaged financial, legal and strategic communications advisors to support the review of “strategic alternatives to maximize value for all WWE stockholders and other stakeholders.”

Here is the press release, including a quote by the Executive Chairman Vince McMahon.

WWE ENGAGES OUTSIDE ADVISORS TO SUPPORT REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

STAMFORD, Conn., January 12, 2023 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced that it has retained The Raine Group, LLC as financial advisor, Kirkland & Ellis LLP as legal advisor, and August LLC as strategic communications advisor to support WWE’s management team and its Board of Directors in connection with a review of strategic alternatives to maximize value for all WWE stockholders and other stakeholders.

Vince McMahon, WWE’s Founder and Executive Chairman said:

“WWE’s upcoming media rights cycle will take place amid a rapidly evolving media and entertainment landscape, and we believe exploring our strategic alternatives at this critical juncture will enable WWE to fully capitalize on the significant value of our intellectual property. I am highly confident that our outstanding Directors, outside advisors and executive team will provide valuable expertise and counsel to help guide the Company through this important process while our management team and employee base continue to deliver results and content our fans love.” – Vince McMahon

There can be no assurances given regarding the outcome or timing of the strategic alternatives review process. WWE does not intend to comment further until the process has concluded or the Company has otherwise determined that further disclosure is appropriate or required.

# # #

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The Company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TVPG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion homes worldwide in 30 languages through world class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX, BT Sport, Sony India and Rogers. The award-winning WWE Network includes all premium live events, scheduled programming and a massive video on-demand library and is currently available in more than 180 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network.

Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.