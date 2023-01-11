WWE Sale Update: No Deal In Place As of Wednesday Morning

Contrary to recent reports, it appears that there is no deal in place for WWE to be sold to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund.

On Tuesday night, reports ran rampant after it was initially reported by DAZN’s Steven Muehlhausen that a deal had been finalized to sell WWE to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. While that report was never confirmed by WWE itself, Ariel Helwani has a report clearing things up a bit.

According to Helwani, there is no deal at this moment for WWE to be sold to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, or any entity for that matter. As of this writing, the organization is still exploring all options.

Contrary to reports stating otherwise last night, there is no deal in place at this precise moment for WWE to be sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund or any entity, sources say.



The organization is still exploring all options, I’m told. Developing. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 11, 2023

Rich Greenfield of LightShed Partners writes, “What happened @SMuehlhausenJr

to your WWE breaking news? We’re hearing your now deleted tweet below is 100% false – unfortunately the fake news already went viral.”

Additionally, journalist Jon Alba corroborates that reports of a sale or an agreement to sell are “completely false.”

It should also be noted that the original Tweet reporting the sale from Muehlhausen has since been deleted. Despite the latest report, there have certainly been a multitude of changes that have taken place within WWE as of late.

Stephanie McMahon recently stepped down as co-CEO of WWE. Also, Vince McMahon has returned to the board of directors to reportedly help facilitate a sale of the company. Of course, it appears that no such deal has been made quite yet.

It remains to be seen if Vince McMahon will return to his former position of head of creative, which is currently occupied by son-in-law Triple H.