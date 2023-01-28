WWE’s Saudi Deal “Absolutely a Factor” in Possible Sami Zayn World Title Push (Report)

Could WWE‘s relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia snuff out plans for a World Championship push for Sami Zayn?

Zayn is arguably the most popular WWE Superstar competing today, having won over audiences with his work as the Honorary Uce.

With tensions continuing to boil in the Bloodline, many feel it is a matter of time before Zayn challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Sami and Saudi Arabia

Sami Zayn is a regular on WWE TV, but due to his Syrian heritage, the decision was made years ago to keep him away from events in Saudi Arabia.

That didn’t stop fans from chanting for the Honorary Uce during the press conference for last November’s Crown Jewel event in Riyadh.

When Dave Meltzer was asked on Wrestling Observer Radio whether the Saudis could prevent Sami from becoming World Champion, the veteran journalist said that it could be a factor.

“Yes, because Saudi Arabia would want the top guy and the champion. But John Cena hasn’t gone to Saudi Arabia lately [since 2018’s Greatest Royal Rumble.] And he’s a much bigger star than Sami. It’s something, but it’s not a death knell to him.” Dave Meltzer.

Meltzer echoed recent comments from Zayn himself that even if he is to become champion, that won’t make the Honorary Uce the next face of the company.

“They’re not going to make him the top guy. They can still make him the champion. Does Saudi Arabia play a part in the sense that they don’t want him in Saudi Arabia and he doesn’t want to go to Saudi Arabia anyway? And if he’s the champion, and they have a show coming up? Yes, that’s absolutely a factor. And it’s a really good point.”

Getting Over

Whether the Saudis will admit it or not, Sami Zayn is the most naturally ‘over’ star competing in WWE today.

On his show, Meltzer discussed Zayn not having ‘the look’ of a top guy, and recalled when Bryan Danielson and CM Punk got ‘over’ years earlier.

“Even if they’re over, in the minds of the people making the decisions, it’s ‘they’re over with our audiences, but they can’t really be over [in the mainstream.’] I’ve always argued that the test of who can get over is who gets over. There is no set thing.

“I’ve always argued that the test of who can get over is who gets over.” Dave Meltzer.

“Guys have gotten over and drawn big, big, giant, giant [numbers.] Mainstream stars have gotten over in different parts of the world and the country and everything like that, and they didn’t necessarily have to fit into this Roman Reigns look, not that there’s anything wrong with Roman Reigns.”

After being found not guilty during the trial on this week’s Raw, Zayn will face a final challenge at tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble event.

Zayn isn’t confirmed for the Men’s Rumble match, but his real-life best friend Kevin Owens will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

