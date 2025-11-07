WWE Announces 11 Television Tapings for 2026 Road to WrestleMania Tour

WWE has announced 11 new television taping dates for Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown as part of its 2026 Road to WrestleMania tour, with tickets going on sale Friday, November 14 at 10am local time via Ticketmaster.

The tour features five Raw television tapings and six SmackDown broadcasts, kicking off February 2, 2026, in Philadelphia and extending through April 3, 2026.

WWE Raw Schedule (Early 2026):

• February 2 – Philadelphia, PA (Xfinity Mobile Arena)

• February 9 – Cleveland, OH (Rocket Arena)

• February 16 – Memphis, TN (FedExForum)

• February 23 – Atlanta, GA (State Farm Arena)

• March 2 – Indianapolis, IN (Gainbridge Fieldhouse)

WWE SmackDown Schedule (Early 2026):

• February 6 – Charlotte, NC (Spectrum Center)

• February 13 – Dallas, TX (American Airlines Center)

• February 20 – Sunrise, FL (Amerant Bank Arena)

• February 27 – Louisville, KY (KFC Yum! Center)

• March 20 – Raleigh, NC (Lenovo Center)

• April 3 – St. Louis, MO (Enterprise Center)

Fans can access an exclusive presale beginning Wednesday, November 12 at 10am local time. To register for presale opportunities, visit https://www.wwe.com/new-events-presale-registration.

The Road to WrestleMania television episodes traditionally feature WWE’s biggest storylines and surprises as the company builds toward WrestleMania 42, scheduled for April 18-19, 2026, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.