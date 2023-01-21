WWE Senior Vice President: “Never Say Never” to CM Punk’s Return

Could CM Punk make a shocking return to WWE, over nine years after his departure from the promotion?

In January 2014, Punk walked out of WWE following that year’s Royal Rumble and was released from the promotion that June.

The former World Champion was sent his termination papers on his wedding day, timing that Vince McMahon later said was merely coincidental and apologized for.

WWE Return

With Punk still suspended from AEW due to the All Out brawl, questions remain as to his future with AEW.

Speaking on his ‘Oh You Didn’t Know’ podcast, WWE’s Senior Vice President of Live Events ‘Road Dogg’ Jesse James weighed in on whether Punk could return.

“Never say never with these guys. They will give you a second chance. [WWE] will give you an opportunity if it’s business savvy, and bringing him back might be. The reason it might be is because he’s a needle mover.” ‘Road Dogg’ Jesse James.

Punk has had a hostile relationship with WWE following in the years since his walkout, but did appear for WWE Backstage, though his contract at the time was with FOX.

Unhappy Roster

CM Punk could (in theory) return to WWE, but if so, he shouldn’t expect a warm response.

It has been reported that there are some who “absolutely do not want” Punk back, believing he would just bring the same attitude that has inflicted his AEW run.

A return to AEW won’t be much better for Punk either, with top talent refusing to work with him if he is brought back by Tony Khan.

There is a group, said to be led by former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, which is working to prevent his return to the All-Elite promotion.

