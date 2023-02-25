WWE Senior Vice President Terminated Over HR Violation

WWE‘s corporate world has seen a lot of changes over the past month, and now one Senior Vice President is no longer with the promotion.

In January, Vince McMahon made his shocking return to WWE, following his retirement in July 2022 over alleged activity with female employees.

McMahon’s return coincided with the resignation of his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, who had been appointed Chairwoman following Vince’s departure.

Vince’s return also resulted in several resignations from WWE’s Board of Directors, including Man Jit Singh, who led the investigation into the billionaire’s alleged actions last year.

Termination

WWE has parted ways with James Kimball, once WWE’s Senior Vice President of Talent Operations and Strategy, Fightful Select has learned.

It was said that an HR violation led to his immediate termination which took place last week.

In an update, it was stressed that an HR violation is relatively broad and could mean a variety of things.

Fightful stated that it could mean that no one else was directly affected by what he did which resulted in his termination.

Kimball had been with the company for two years, working on the NIL program, among other projects, and had spent a decade with the UFC.

The former SVP worked closely with Triple H during his tenure and only recently was speaking to free agents about joining the promotion.

Fightful clarified that Kimball’s termination was not a case of Vince McMahon making a firing upon his return to the promotion.

Reaction

Several WWE Superstars, as well as some UFC fighters, reached out to Fightful to say that they were surprised by his departure.

One talent said that they were “shocked” that Kimball was out, while several others inquired about the details behind the move.

Another wrestler stated that there was a time when it appeared that Kimball would be with WWE for years, if not decades to come.