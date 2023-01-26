WWE Signs 15 Athletes to the Next In Line Program

WWE has announced the signing of 15 athletes to the company’s ‘Next In Line’ program, which aims to recruit elite collegiate athletes from around the Untied States.

As the Next in Line program enters its second year, WWE has finalized the third class of prospective future Superstars. The program now encompasses 46 athletes (26 male, 20 female) from 13 sports.

This round of signees includes two-time NCAA All American wrestler Greg Kerkvliet (Penn State University), four-time NCAA National Champion thrower Turner Washington (Arizona State University) and NCAA Champion hurdler Alia Armstrong (Louisiana State University).

Here’s the full list of athletes and the sports they’ve played:

Abby Jacobs (Soccer)

Alexandra Jaksec (Tennis)

Alia Armstrong (Track & Field)

Cameron Jones (Football)

Dee Beckwith (Football)

Greg Kerkvliet (Wrestling)

Isaiah Iton (Football)

Jaiden Fields (Softball)

Landon Jackson (Football)

Mady Aulbach (Basketball)

Nick Dawkins (Football)

Otoniel Badjana (Track & Field)

Peyton Prussin (Wrestling)

Tori Ortiz (Track & Field)

Turner Washington (Track & Field)

WWE also published this infographic about the Next in Line program, which has been updated to include the latest class of 15 athletes:

Learn more about the “Next In Line” program at wwerecruit.com.