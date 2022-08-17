WWE Signs 17 New Recruits to Contracts

WWE‘s roster has changed a lot in recent years, with dozens of Superstars losing their jobs in the name of ‘budget cuts.’

Last September, WWE debuted a series of new stars as part of the revamped NXT 2.0, and announced their Next in Line program not long after.

In recent weeks, several released Superstars have returned to WWE after being rehired by Head of Talent Relations Paul ‘Triple H‘ Levesque.

New Recruits

This week, WWE once again changed it’s roster, by signing a total 17 new recruits to contracts with the company.

In a statement, WWE said that the 17 hopefuls “include a variety of up-and-comers who have already made names for themselves.”

The recruits include Valerie Loureda, who previously fought in Bellator, where she compiled a 4-1 record.

Tracy Hancock is an established amateur wrestler, having competed at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo last year.

Alexis Lete is a former Miss Indiana and has spent four years with the George Washington University volleyball team as their leading middle blocker.

Tiller Bucktrot is a former offensive lineman for Tulsa University and represents the Native American Muscogee Creek Tribe.

Originally from Nigeria, Abadi-Fitzgerald has spent four seasons as a defensive tackle for Kentucky.

AJ Amrhein is a three-time national champion with The Bears and the fitness instructor was named the 2020 Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Antoine Frazier comes to WWE with a background in Football, having played for on the offensive line for both Kansas University and the University of Northern Iowa.

Isaac Odugbesan is a three-time SEC shot put champion and is a 2021-2022 WWE NIL Athlete.

Daniel McArthur is a four-time NCAA All-American and ACC Track & Field Champion from the University of North Carolina and attended the 2020 U.S. Olympic trials.

Giovanna Eburneo has a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and has won at both the Pan-American and European Championships.

Gina DeLucia is a CrossFit competitor ranked among the top 200 females in the United States.

Houston Miller comes to WWE with a Football background having played three seasons for Texas Tech along the defensive line.

Caleb Balgaard is a multi-sport athlete originally from Fenton, Michigan, and was a stand-out on the South Alabama baseball team.

Joe Spivak is another 2021-22 WWE NIL Athlete and captain of the Northwestern University Wildcats Football team and was also named to the 2021 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List.

Sarah Baer was a standout collegiate soccer and basketball player at both Bowling Green University and Lynn University.

Tiana Caffey is a former collegiate soccer player from LSU and was called up to play for the USA U17 National Soccer Team.

Roman Macek was an offensive lineman for Duquesne University and a bronze medalist at the PIAA State Wrestling Championships.

The full statement from WWE can be found here.