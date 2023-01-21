WWE SmackDown Preview (1/27): Owens vs. Sikoa, Mysterio vs. Kross

WWE SmackDown heads to the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas this Friday night. The show takes place just 24 hours before the 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event, so fans can expect a hot atmosphere.

On the eve of the biggest match of his career, Kevin Owens won’t get a chance to rest up. He may very well be the next Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, but first he’ll have to make it to San Antonio. Before testing himself against Roman Reigns at the Rumble, Owens have to go through Solo Sikoa.

The SmackDown Tag Team Championship Contender’s tournament continues, with two semi-final matches scheduled. Plus, Rey Mysterio‘s ongoing feud with Killer Kross comes to a head.

WWE SmackDown Matches (January 25, 2023)

The following matches are scheduled for Smackdown:

Kevin Owens vs. Sola Sikoa of The Bloodline

Killer Kross vs. Rey Mysterio

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre vs. Hit Row (SmackDown Tag Team Championship Contender’s Tournament Semi-Final Match)