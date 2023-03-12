WWE SmackDown Promo Segment Deviated From Original Plan (Report)

With WWE WrestleMania 39 taking place in just a matter of weeks, WWE has put the build for some of the top matches on the card into high gear including a match involving Charlotte Flair.

Flair is slated to defend the SmackDown Women’s Title against Rhea Ripley at the upcoming event in Los Angeles.

On Friday’s episode of SmackDown, WWE booked a segment with Flair and Ripley where they went face-to-face after Flair had scored a non-title match victory over Shotzi.

The Segment

The segment on the show didn’t go down as originally planned, according to a report by Fightful Select.

It was said the promo segment ‘deviated a little bit off the original plan’. However, the report didn’t specify exactly how the segment was different from the original plan.

WWE is using Raw stars on SmackDown and Smackdown stars on Raw in certain cases due to the cross-promotional feuds being booked such as Ripley vs. Flair. Another instance of this is The Judgment Day, a Raw act, appearing on SmackDown in recent weeks to continue to have Dominik feud with his legendary father, Rey.

On Friday’s show, Finn Balor, Dominik, and Damian Priest defeated Legado Del Fantasma.