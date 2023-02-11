WWE SmackDown Results (2/10/23): Jey Uso Returns, Madcap Moss Earns IC Title Opportunity

WWE‘s latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown went down on (2/10/23) from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut! (winner) defeated (three losers) to earn an Intercontinental Championship match against champion Gunther!

Paul Heyman and Sami Zayn Promo

Paul Heyman kicks off the show with both the Undisputed WWE Universal Championships in his hands. Heyman notes that he only offers spoilers, never predictions. Heyman polled the Connecticut crowd if they believe Sami Zayn could actually defeat Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber…and a massive pop ensued. Zayn snuck up behind Heyman and said it’s not a prediction…but a spoiler that he’s going to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after he defeats Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber.

Drew McIntyre & Sheamus def. Hit Row (Top Dolla & Ashante Thee Adonis)

The Banger Bros picked up the quick win after McIntyre drilled Adonis with his patented Claymore Kick which was followed up by a thunderous Brogue Kick by Sheamus for the 1-2-3.

Video packages hyping up the Viking Raiders, Valhalla, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett were shown.

Jimmy Uso was shown backstage trying to get ahold of his brother Jey ahead of their scheduled defense of their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles later tonight. Jimmy kept calling Jey but to no avail.

Lacey Evans def. Carmen Harress

Evans picked up the quick win over the local talent Harress after getting the latter to tap out to the Cobra Clutch.

Jimmy Uso was shown once again trying to call Jey, but much like earlier, to no avail.

Sonya Deville was shown backstage arguing with Adam Pearce. Chelsea Green interrupted the conversation and asked to speak to the SmackDown General Manager. Pearce decided to team both Deville and Green together to face the team of Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan, later tonight.

The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) (C) def. Ricochet & Braun Strowman — Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Jey made his long-awaited return following the proceedings at the Royal Rumble between The Bloodline. The Usos picked up the win after Jey made a self-tag on a winded Jimmy and nailed Ricochet with a top rope Frog Splash for the 1-2-3!

A Rey Mysterio promo was shown.

The Usos were shown backstage following their successful title defense. Jimmy asked Jey if he was ‘in’ but Jey said he doesn’t know if he is before exiting. Paul Heyman was lurking in the background during the conversation.

Natalya cut an in-ring promo. Shayna Baszler interrupted Natalya and Nattie called Shayna a knock-off Ronda Rousey…and the actual Ronda Rousey’s music hit and the ‘Baddest Woman on the Planet’ is back! Shayna and Ronda attacked Natalya before Shotzi came down to try and make the save but Shayna and Ronda proved to be too much and stood tall.

Sami Zayn caught up with Jey Uso as the latter was making his way through the parking lot. Sami told Jey that he acknowledges him. Jey told Sami that he isn’t going to be safe there and needs to leave. The pair fist bumped before parting ways.

LA Knight was shown backstage and said he never wants to talk about the Pitch Black match against Bray Wyatt from the Royal Rumble ever again.

Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan def. Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green

Rodriguez and Morgan picked up the win after Raquel power-bombed Liv onto Green for the three-count!

Madcap Moss and Emma prepared for Moss’ upcoming fatal-four-way match to determine the number one contender for Gunther and the Intercontinental Championship.

Michael Cole sat down with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Cole and Flair previewed Charlotte’s upcoming title defense against the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble Match winner Rhea Ripley, which will go down at WrestleMania 39.

Madcap Moss def. Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, and Karrion Kross — Intercontinental Championship Number One Contender’s Match

Moss picked up the surprising victory after Scarlett distracted Mysterio, which allowed Kross to dispatch of the former WWE Champion. Escobar came in and took out Kross before Moss crushed Mysterio with a diving elbow drop from the top rope for the 1-2-3!

We then see Paul Heyman and Jimmy Uso backstage. Heyman said he received a message from the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who ordered that both Jimmy and Jey to stay home next week during both SmackDown on Friday and the Elimination Chamber premium live event on Saturday night. Heyman said Reigns told him that sometimes you can see more things on TV than you do in-person. Heyman looked nervous to deliver the message while Jimmy was enraged as the show went off-the-air.

