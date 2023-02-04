WWE SmackDown Results (2/3/23): Roman Reigns Addresses Sami Zayn, Charlotte Flair Defends Women’s Title

The post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE SmackDown goes down (2/3/23) from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina! We’ll hear from Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who’ll have a lot to say following the betrayal from Sami Zayn at Royal Rumble.

The show begins and our commentary team of Michael Cole and Wade Barrett highlight what’s about to come on tonight’s show. We then see a replay of what went down between Sami Zayn, Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, and The Bloodline at the Royal Rumble this past weekend.



Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci (with Gunther) vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet — Tag Team Championship Number One Contender’s Match

Braun and Ludwig start this one off. Braun launches Ludwig out out of the ring and Imperium talk over strategy before Ludwig heads back into the ring. Gunther yells at Braun from the outside and Braun heads out to chirp back to the Intercontinental Champion. Ludwig tries to sneak up on Braun with a dive through the ropes but Braun catches him in mid-air, but Vinci launches himself onto Braun on the outside and all three men are down as we head to a commercial break. Back from the break and Vinci is the legal man inside of the ring with a grounded Braun. Vinci applies a head-lock, Braun powers out and makes the tag to Ricochet, and the fresh Ricochet takes out both Vinci and Ludwig.

Ricochet nails Vinci with a standing moonsault and goes for the cover but Vinci lifts the shoulders after a two-count. Vinci drives Ricochet into the ring post and makes the tag to Ludwig. Imperium goes for a double team move on Ricochet but he slides out of the way, sneaks back into the ring and Braun launches both Vinci and Ludwig to the outside. Braun tells Ricochet to do his thing and Ricochet obliges and takes out both members of Imperium on the outside. Gunther gets in Ricochet’s face and shoves him to the ground but the referee saw it and ejects Gunther from ringside. Back in the ring, Imperium seclude Ricochet and nail him with an up and under lariat, Ludwig goes for the cover but Ricochet kicks out and we head to a commercial break.

Back from the break and Ricochet and Ludwig are exchanging strikes in the center of the ring. Ricochet clocks Ludwig with a bevy of strikes but Ludwig escapes to his corner, makes the tag to Vinci and Imperium clears house. Vinci cracks Ricochet with a springboard drop-kick, Imperium knocks Braun off the apron, and Vinci goes for the cover but Ricochet kicks out. Vinci makes the tag to Ludwig, a bunch of double team work from Imperium, Vinci is tagged back in, and plants Ricochet with a suplex then goes for the pin but Braun makes the save. Braun gets back on the apron and implores Ricochet to come make the tag, and both Ricochet and Vinci make tags to Braun and Ludwig, respectively. Braun wrecks both members of Imperium and wallops Ludwig with a massive lariat. Braun plants Kaiser with the ‘Monster Bomb’, makes the tag to Ricochet, who climbs on top of Braun’s shoulders and comes crashing down on Vinci with a ‘Swanton Bomb’ for the 1-2-3 and the win!

Winners – Braun Strowman & Ricochet

It’s then announced that Braun Strowman and Ricochet will take on Jimmy and Jey Uso for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, next week on SmackDown!

We then see a video package highlighting Rhea Ripley’s historic win during this past weekend’s Women’s Royal Rumble match. Rhea Ripley’s announcement from this week’s Monday Night RAW is also shown, where Rhea selected to face Charlotte Flair and challenge for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Backstage, Kayla Braxton is with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Kayla asks Charlotte how she feels about Rhea choosing to face her at WrestleMania. Charlotte says it’ll be a great match, but first, she has to defeat Sonya Deville tonight and retain her title. Sonya interrupts and says while most people call the Carolinas ‘Flair Country’, she thinks it’s just a bunch of hicks and says she’s going to spoil Rhea and Charlotte’s plans for WrestleMania. Both competitors exit and we head to a commercial break.

Back from the break and an altercation between The Judgment Day, Rey Mysterio, and New Day is shown from a NASCAR event earlier in the week.

Charlotte Flair (C) vs. Sonya Deville — SmackDown Women’s Championship

Charlotte lays Sonya out with an arm-drag to start. Charlotte slams Sonya to the mat and rolls her into a cover but Sonya kicks out. Sonya trips Charlotte to the mat and slams her, head first into the mat and we head to a commercial break. Back from the break and both competitors are slugging it out in the center of the ring. Charlotte nails Sonya with a back-body drop then leaps to her feet. Charlotte stuns Sonya with a right hand and stomps on the challenger’s knee before cracking her with a big boot to the face followed by a pin attempt but Sonya kicks out.

Sonya looks for the figure eight but Charlotte rolls her back into a cover and Sonya lifts her shoulders just before the three! Charlotte crushes Sonya with a lariat then goes for another cover but the challenger stays alive for the time being. Sonya rolls Charlotte up and uses the middle rope for leverage but Charlotte kicks out. Sonya looks for a sunset flip but Charlotte lands on her feet and locks in the figure four before quickly transitioning into a figure eight and Sonya immediately taps out!

Winner – Charlotte Flair (C)