WWE SmackDown Results (3/3): Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes Come Face-to-Face, Sami Zayn Battles Solo Sikoa, More

WWE‘s latest edition of SmackDown (3/3/23) is ongoing from the Capital One Center in Washington D.C.! Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns comes face-to-face with Cody Rhodes for the first-time ahead of their WrestleMania 39 main event!

Live Coverage

Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and The Bloodline Confrontation

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns makes his way down to the ring to kick off tonight’s show. The champion is flanked by Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman. Cody Rhodes then makes his way down to the ring. Cody says he’s not here to fight, he’s here to talk to Reigns and says that he doesn’t think there’s any reason for the rest of The Bloodline to be out here. Reigns tells Jimmy, Solo, and Heyman to leave, which they reluctantly do. Roman asks Cody if he’s more comfortable now and he drops his titles before asking Cody, ‘what do you wanna talk about?’. Cody says Roman has been the champion for over 900 days and while it seems like an impossible task to defeat Roman, he’s (Cody) made career on doing the impossible. Roman says what Cody’s done is impressive but asks ‘The American Nightmare’ if he’s ever headlined WrestleMania or won the WWE Title before. Roman said Cody’s father, Dusty Rhodes prepared him (Roman) for where he is today and even remembers Dusty telling him that he’ll headline WrestleMania and win the WWE Title one day.

Roman says Cody isn’t the only one who misses Dusty and says that he wishes Dusty was here to see their WrestleMania main event. Roman says if Dusty didn’t teach Cody something, he’d be more than happy to school him (Cody). Roman tries to shake Cody’s hand and Cody says their WrestleMania match is a necessity and the only way he (Cody) can exist, is if he beats Roman Reigns and become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 39. Cody tells Roman that the better man will win at WrestleMania and he (Cody) finally shakes Roman’s hand. Cody’s music hits and Roman exits as the crowd sings along with Cody’s theme song.

We then see Rhea Ripley, alongside Dominik Mysterio walking through the backstage area and Rhea will face Liv Morgan after the break.

Rhea Ripley (with Dominik Mysterio) vs. Liv Morgan

Rhea scoops and slams Liv as the bell sounds. Rhea dumps Liv out of the ring and we head to a commercial break. Back from the break and