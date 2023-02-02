WWE SmackDown Star Comments on Lack of TV Time

Aliyah has been off TV for months, and it looks like that will not be changing any time soon.

The SmackDown star went down with an elevated first rib and AC sprain in September. She was teaming with Raquel Rodriguez on the blue brand at the time of the injury, which kept her out of in-ring action for a few weeks. However, her absence from television isn’t due to injury any longer.

In a post on Twitter, the WWE star told a fan that she’d been cleared since October 27, 2022. A fan asked her where she has been as of late, and she responded with a Britney Spears meme with the caption, “Umm, i don’t know…”

In a response to a fan that suggested she film backstage content, she responded with, “If only I was backstage,” indicating she hasn’t been brought to events.

She also indicated that she would not be at the Elimination Chamber show in Montreal on February 18 when she wrote the following in response to a fan who hoped to see her there: “Sorry to let you down,”

She also tweeted, “Sorry to let you down” in response to a fan who hoped that she would be in the upcoming WWE 2K23 video game.