WWE Superstar Receives Name Change on SmackDown

WWE Superstar Sarah Logan has been given a new name on SmackDown.

She returned alongside the Viking Raiders recently on the blue brand. Erik and Ivar beat Hit Row and the Viking Raiders down. Sarah attacked B-Fab of Hit Row before making eye contact with Zelina Vega of Legada Del Fantasma.

Vega hopped over the barricade and ran away out of fear. Zelina referred to it as a “big brain play” on Twitter after WWE uploaded a video of her escape.

Big Brain Play ? https://t.co/Gx4EglcXH5 — ? QUEEN ZELINA ? (@ZelinaVegaWWE) November 16, 2022

Sarah Logan has used the phrase “Valhalla is here” during vignettes leading up to the Viking Raiders return. It appears that her official new name is Valhalla to go along with her new look.

The Viking Raiders picked up a dominant win against Hit Row tonight and seem to be on their way to earning a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships in the near future.

WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 Coverage

WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 airs live tonight from the TD Garden in Boston, MA. There are two WarGames matches and two title matches on the card.

Here is the full card for tonight’s premium live event:

Men’s WarGames Match: Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Butch, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline’s Roman Reigns, Jimmy and Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn

Women’s WarGames Match: Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Mia Yim vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO Sky, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley

United States Championship Triple Threat match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Shotzi

Finn Balor vs. AJ Styles

