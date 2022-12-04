“Internal Error” Caused WWE SmackDown Superstars to Miss Dark Match

WWE Superstar Scarlett was close to having her first match in over a year for the company this week, before being pulled from the SmackDown post-show dark match.

Scarlett was released from WWE in November 2021 along with her husband Karrion Kross but both returned in August of this year.

Since then, Kross has been prominently featured on TV but Scarlett is yet to have a televised match in a WWE ring.

Dark Match

After this week’s SmackDown went off the air, Braun Strowman, Madcap Moss, Matt Riddle, and Liv Morgan defeated Joaquin Wilde, Cruz del Toro, Damian Priest, and Zelina Vega.

Sources who spoke to 411 Mania have said that the original plan was for a six-person tag, pitting Riddle, Strowman, and Morgan against Priest, Kross, and Scarlett.

Plans for Kross and Scarlett were set “long before Friday’s taping” but the Smokeshow was never told about her match.

A source said that if Scarlett was told about the match at the taping, it would have been “news to her.”

It is believed that there was an internal error or the match was just pitched and shot down before Friday’s taping.

Scarlett in the Ring

Despite being a trained wrestler in her own right, Scarlett has had just a handful of matches in WWE.

During the Boxing Day 2016 episode of Raw, Bordeaux was used as enhancement talent and was quickly squashed by Nia Jax.

Last year, Scarlett, now with her own character, competed in a dark match for the June 25, 2021, SmackDown taping, in a losing effort to Shotzi.