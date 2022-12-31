WWE Announces Title Matches for Upcoming SmackDown Shows

The final WWE SmackDown of 2022 is in the books and it was an eventful show to say the least. John Cena wrestled his first and only match of the year. He and Kevin Owens picked up a win over The Bloodline‘s Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. We also saw two surprise returns, including Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair, who stunned Ronda Rousey in an impromptu match to capture the SmackDown Women’s championship.

WWE looks to keep the momentum going with the first two shows of 2023. Several matches have been announced for these upcoming broadcasts, including two titles matches and a Royal Rumble qualifying match.

Starting next week, WWE’s focus shifts to the Royal Rumble and the road to WrestleMania 93.

SmackDown Preview: January 6, 2023

Two matches are set for next week’s SmackDown from Memphis, TN at the FedEx Forum:

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus challenge The Usos for the undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Plus, Ricochet battles Top Dolla in a Royal Rumble qualifying match.

Ronda Rousey, Liv Morgan and Karrion Kross are also advertised to appear. (Tickets)

SmackDown Preview: January 13, 2023

In two weeks, SmackDown heads to Green Bay, WI at the Resch Center.

GUNTHER defends the Intercontinental championship against Braun Strowman

Ronda Rousey, The Usos, Liv Morgan and Sami Zayn are advertised to appear. (Tickets)

SEScoops will keep you updated as additional matches and segments are announced for these shows.