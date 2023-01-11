Multiple Outlets Report WWE Sold to Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund

It has been an absolute whirlwind of news ever since last year, when it was revealed that Vince McMahon had been accused of sexual impropriety and was stepping down as the CEO of WWE.

It seemed like every month since then has added another layer to, what could be, the biggest story in the history of professional wrestling.

Earlier today, Stephanie McMahon issued a press release stating that she had resigned from her role as the Co-CEO of WWE, a position she took after her father stepped down.

That move had the wrestling world buzzing and now it looks like where there’s smoke, there’s fire.

Numerous wrestling journalists and media personalities are reporting that WWE has been sold.

The buyer? The Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund.

There are also rumors that the buyers will be taking the company public.

Cassidy Haynes, with Bodyslam.net, was the first journalist to go public with what he was hearing from sources, taking to Twitter to write that “For what it’s worth, I’m told the Saudi deal is done and they’re taking the company private.”

Haynes, the Editor-in-Chief of Bodyslam.net, was the first to break news that Bryan Danielson was headed to AEW and he doesn’t spread news unless he’s sure of it.

The tweet, and subsequent article from Bodyslam.net, was further backed up by Steven Muelhausen, who wrote that sources have told him that “WWE has been sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investkent Fund. The company will go back to being private. Unknown if Vince McMahon will return to head of creative but it is expected by some people.”

Other reporters, such as Sean Ross Sapp or Dave Meltzer, have yet to confirm the story.

It's currently unknown if Vince McMahon will be back as the head of creative. It's also unknown what this means for Triple H, or even talent like Sami Zayn who, because of his Muslim descent and his ethnic ties to Syria, prevented him from appearing on any of

This has the potential to be the biggest story in the history of professional wrestling, and SEScoops will continue to provide updates on this breaking news as more information becomes available.