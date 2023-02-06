WWE Stable Officially Switches Brands

WWE has decided to move the Maximum Male Models from Friday Night SmackDown to Monday Night Raw.

WWE had the trio appear in a segment last week on Raw where Maxxine Dupri, ma.çé (Mace), and mån.sôör (Mansoor) were backstage. Dupri looked like she was interested in recruiting Otis of Alpha Academy.

WWE has updated its website’s Raw roster page and added the three members to the red brand.

Explanation

WWE is planning to do an angle on tonight’s Raw to solidify Maximum Male Models moving to the red brand, according to a report by Fightful Select. As of this writing, it’s unclear whether Otis or Chad Gable will be involved or what they have planned for the group.

WWE created the stable in April 2022 on SmackDown. Originally, LA Knight, known as Max Dupri, led the group. It was said the stable was a pet project of Vince McMahon while he was still in charge of creative.

Maxxine was later introduced as Max’s sister, while Knight left the group and returned to his previous gimmick. This was shortly after WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H took over creative.

Before last week, WWE last used the faction on television during the January 20 SmackDown episode. This show saw them lose to Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde of Legado del Fantasma. They didn’t get much television time, but Mansoor, Mace, and Dupri continued to work non-televised live events.