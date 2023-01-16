WWE Staff Wouldn’t be Surprised if Vince McMahon Returns to TV (Report)

Vince McMahon is back in charge of WWE, and it may be just a matter of time before he is on our television screens.

McMahon made his shocking return to WWE earlier this month, less than half a year after his resignation in July of last year.

The 77-year-old billionaire has returned to oversee the sale of WWE, with interested companies including Comcast, FOX, the Saudi PIF, and Shahid & Tony Khan, among others.

TV

For years, Vince McMahon was a regular on WWE programming, with his feud with ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin being a key part of the Attitude Era.

Speaking on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said there is a feeling in WWE that McMahon wants to be in front of the cameras one more time.

“It’s only been a little over a week, and everything has changed more rapidly than I expected. Between Stephanie leaving and Vince [being appointed Executive Chairman.] He is at the office, but he hasn’t been at TV yet. I say yet.

“I mean, is he going to go on TV? I don’t know, I know there are rumors running around that he will. I’ve asked people [in WWE] and they wouldn’t be surprised. But it’s not like there is a date. It’s not like we know he’s going to be on a week on Monday [Raw’s 30th Anniversary event] or he’s going to be at the Rumble.”

“There’s that feeling that Vince is going to want to go out on TV and he’ll get the big reaction.” Dave Meltzer.

Creative

One of the biggest concerns among talent and fans is that McMahon will do more than merely oversee the sale of WWE.

Many fear that McMahon will soon be back in charge as Head of Creative, a role that Triple H has been praised for his work in since July 2022.

On his show, Meltzer said that McMahon isn’t just focused on selling WWE.

“He is in the office. He is talking about things other than the sale. There will probably be more and more Vince ‘fingerprints’ as time goes on. As far as creative goes, it just depends on… who knows. If Vince wants it, he’ll work to get it. He may do it slowly.” Dave Meltzer.

Meltzer added that ultimately, McMahon has the influence to overrule anyone in the company.

“Nick [Khan, CEO of WWE] is running the show, but that’s the same as Triple H and creative. I mean, that’s today but let’s see what tomorrow brings.”

The idea that McMahon’s ‘fingerprints’ being over WWE’s product was also discussed by Matt Hardy on his Extreme Life podcast last week.

For use of these quotes please give a h/t to SEScoops.