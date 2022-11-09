WWE Star Denies he’s Behind Mysterious Scrypts Vignette Teasers in NXT

Over the last few weeks, WWE has been airing mysterious vignettes to tease the arrival of a new NXT star. The company recently filed a trademark for the term Scrypts.

On Tuesday’s episode of NXT, Scrypts sent their last message, warning that they will have an imminent start on NXT television. The vignette had an altered voice left another voice message inside the halls of the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, after leaving voicemails. This mysterious person called themselves “Scrypts,” and said they were coming to watch NXT fall.

The Message

“My name is written on the walls, my voice sounds through the halls, and soon I’ll be in NXT to watch the whole thing fall. Pain is truly among thee. Imagine what will happen, has happened because it was always meant to be. Sincerely, Scrypts.”

"Soon I'll be in #WWENXT to watch the whole thing fall…"



Sincerely, Scrypts pic.twitter.com/8nkD2TguWL — WWE (@WWE) November 9, 2022

This person is not WWE SmackDown AJ “Top Dolla” Francis, or so he claims as he took to Twitter to deny he is the person behind the voice following the vignette that aired on Tuesday night.

This mysterious character comes after the success of “The White Rabbit Project” that WWE did ahead of the return of Bray Wyatt at Extreme Rules. It’s been reported that WWE will do more of these mysterious videos as they’re popular with fans.