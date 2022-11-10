WWE Star Returning From Injury Soon

Robert Roode is slated to return to in-ring action after not wrestling on WWE TV since the beginning of April.

The veteran wrestler hasn’t worked a match since a non-televised house show in June. In September, he underwent a medical procedure at Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, Alabama.

According to a report by PWinsider.com, Roode was spotted back in Birmingham on Wednesday (November 9), and the “hope” is that he’ll be making a return to the ring “soon.”

Plans for Robert Roode

Per the report, WWE has talked about bringing Roode back on SmackDown, which would split up his tag team with Dolph Ziggler, who is on Raw, unless Ziggler is moved over too.

Under the leadership of Paul Levesque (Triple H), when he was still booking NXT, Roode was pushed as a top star and became the NXT Champion. Under Vince McMahon’s vision, he never hit the same heights on the main roster.

That could change with a new regime in place and a fresh start for Roode, who may be elevated more than he was under Vince McMahon. While on the main roster, Roode has been a US Champion and a three-time Tag Team Champion.