WWE Stars Honor The Ultimate Warrior on 35th Anniversary of His Debut

The Ultimate Warrior debuted in WWE 35 years ago today. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014 and tragically passed away shortly after. Ultimate Warrior died at the age of 54 on April 8, 2014. WWE has since created the Warrior Award in his honor. Shad Gaspard was the recipient of this year’s Warrior Award.

WWE uploaded a video today featuring several of today’s most popular superstars discussing their favorite moments of The Ultimate Warrior’s career to pay tribute to the wrestling legend on the anniversary of his debut. He debuted in WWE 35 years ago and defeated Terry Gibbs.

Drew McIntyre said that WrestleMania VII was his favorite moment of The Ultimate Warrior’s career and claimed to have worn out the VHS tape of the event watching it with his brother growing up. The Ultimate Warrior defeated Randy Savage at the event.

The Miz stated that Ultimate Warrior was his favorite wrestler growing up. The Miz joked that his favorite “moment” of the Hall of Famer’s career was whenever he cut a promo because you couldn’t really understand what he said. The Miz added that he has “load the spaceship with the rocket fuel” embedded in his head.

Sheamus revealed that his favorite Ultimate Warrior moment was at SummerSlam 1988. The Ultimate Warrior demolished The Honky Tonk Man in quick fashion at the event. The Celtic Warrior added that it is moments like that one that will stick in fans’ heads forever.

Tamina Snuka told a story of The Ultimate Warrior signing a jacket for her when she was younger and her dad gave it to her on Christmas. Natalya selected his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame as her favorite moment from his career.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson also discussed how The Ultimate Warrior influenced their career. Gallows picked Warrior’s return at WrestleMania 8 as his favorite moment. You can check out the video presented by Mattel below.