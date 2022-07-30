WWE SummerSlam 2022 Results: Last Man Standing, Bayley & Edge Return, Logan Paul, Pat McAfee

WWE SummerSlam 2022 aired live from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Roman Reigns defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match in the main event.

WWE SummerSlam 2022 Results:

Bianca Belair def. Becky Lynch to retain the RAW Women’s Championship

Logan Paul def. The Miz

Bobby Lashley def. Theory via submission to retain the United States Championship

The Mysterios def. The Judgement Day

Pat McAfee def. Happy Corbin

The Usos def. The Street Profits to retain the Undisputed Tag Team Championships

Liv Morgan def. Ronda Rousey to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship

Roman Reigns def. Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Here are the takeaways from WWE SummerSlam 2022:

Bianca Belair Retained The RAW Women’s Championship, Bayley, Dakota Kai, Io Shirai Appeared After The Match

Bianca Belair defended the RAW Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch tonight at WWE SummerSlam. Bianca got a great reaction from her hometown crowd. Becky got Bianca grounded on the mat early and went after her arm.

Belair battled back and knocked Becky out of the ring. Big Time Becks trapped Belair on the barricade and connected with a Leg Drop. Lynch brought Belair back into the ring and went for the cover but the RAW Women’s Champion kicked out at two.

Lynch grabbed Belair by the hair and ripped her down to the mat for a close two count. Belair rolled away to regroup while selling an arm injury. Becky stomped on Belair’s shoulder a couple of times in the corner.

Becky connected with a Dropkick and went for another Leg Drop off the top rope but Bianca countered into a Powerbomb. Bianca sent Becky into the ring post and followed it up with a Suplex.

Back in the ring, Lynch went for a Crossbody but The EST caught her. Becky escaped and hit a Blockbuster for a near fall. Becky went for a Hurricanrana but the champ blocked it and sent Lynch across the ring. Bianca set up for the KOD but Lynch countered into the Dis-Arm-Her.

Belair escaped and planted Becky with a KOD on the floor outside the ring. Bianca tried to win via count out but Becky got back into the ring at 9. The champ climbed to the top turnbuckle but Becky tripped her up. Both Superstars battled on the top turnbuckle and Lynch grabbed Bianca by the braid. Becky brought her down by the braid and hit the Man-Handle Slam but Bianca somehow kicked out at two and the match continued. Becky went for a Man-Handle Slam off the top rope but Bianca countered into a Spanish Fly. Belair then hit the KOD for the pinfall victory and retained the RAW Women’s Championship.

After the match, Becky and Bianca shook hands and Lynch exited the ring. Bayley made her return, along with released Superstar (now rehired, obviously) Dakota Kai and Io Shirai. They got in the ring and surrounded Bianca. Becky Lynch then got back into the ring and stood by Belair’s side. Bayley, Io, and Dakota then retreated to end the segment. Io’s new name is apparently Io Sky.

Logan Paul def. The Miz

The Miz battled Logan Paul tonight at WWE SummerSlam. Maryse and Ciampa accompanied The Miz to the ring for the match. The Miz mocked Logan early and made fun of his strikes. Logan responded with an Arm Drag and a casual boot to Miz’s face.

Logan ducked under a Clothesline and smacked Miz across the face. Logan did a split to avoid Miz and followed it up with a Clothesline to the outside. He then hit a Moonsault off the apron and rolled Miz back inside the ring.

Miz shoved Logan to the turnbuckle and hit him with a few chops to the chest. The Miz distracted the referee and Ciampa hit him with a cheap shot. Logan battled back with some strikes but Miz shrugged them off.

The Miz posed for the crowd as Logan recovered in the corner. Logan dodged The Miz and hit a Blockbuster off the middle turnbuckle that knocked both men down to the canvas.

Logan unloaded a Clothesline and followed it up with a Running Powerslam for a near fall. Logan hit a Crossbody off the top turnbuckle and then a Standing Moonsault for another close two count. Ciampa tried to get involved again and the referee kicked him out. Ciampa refused to leave and took a seat on a chair outside the ring. AJ Styles‘ theme hit and The Phenomenal One appeared from under the ring.

Styles attacked Ciampa ringside and launched him over the barricade. AJ and Ciampa battled through the crowd as The Miz and Logan slowly got up in the ring. Logan connected with a springboard forearm for a two count and Miz rolled to the outside.

Logan cleared off the announce table and put The Miz on top of it. He climbed to the top rope as Maryse pleaded with him to stop. Logan connected with a Frog Splash through the table as the Nashville crowd chanted “holy sh*t!”. He had the match won but Maryse hopped on the ring apron to distract the referee. The Miz tried to capitalize but Logan saw it coming. Logan then planted Miz with the Skull Crushing Finale for the pinfall victory. Logan took a swig of his Prime energy drink after the match.

Bobby Lashley Retained The US Title

Bobby Lashley defended the United States Championship against Theory tonight at SummerSlam. Theory vowed to win the title and cash in his MITB contract during the Last Man Standing match later tonight. Before the bell rang, Theory attacked Lashley with the MITB briefcase. Lashley told the referee that he still wanted to compete and the match officially began.

Theory attacked and hit a Neckbreaker for a two count before unloading some punches to the champion’s face. Lashley hit a big Chokeslam for a two count and Theory rolled out of the ring. The challenger tried to retreat but Bobby caught up to him.

Lashley launched Theory into the barricade a couple of times before bringing him back into the ring. Theory connected with a Dropkick and went for the cover but Lashley was able to kick out at two. Lashley battled back with a Powerslam and fired up the Nashville crowd.

The champion went for a Spear but Theory leapfrogged him and Bobby bashed into the turnbuckle. Theory went for another Dropkick but Lashley was ready for it. Lashley then quickly applied the Hurt Lock for the submission victory. Bobby Lashley is still the United States Champion.

Edge Helped The Mysterios Overcome The Judgement Day

The Judgement Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) battled The Mysterios (Rey & Dominik) tonight in a No Disqualifications tag team match. Rhea Ripley accompanied The Judgement Day to the ring for the match. She made her return on this past Monday’s episode of RAW and attacked The Mysterios during Rey’s 20th Anniversary Celebration in WWE.

The Judgement Day beat The Mysterios down early as Rhea cheered them on ringside. Dominika and Rey battled back and knocked Damian & Finn to the outside. Rey held open the ropes and Dominik hit Damian with a Suicide Dive. Rey followed it up with a springboard Moonsault on Finn.

Back in the ring, Dominik climbed to the to rope and hit a Crossbody on Balor for a two count. Rey tagged in and hit Balor with a Russian Leg Sweet and then a Splash for a near fall.

Damian Priest and Finn Balor took control of the match and isolated Dominik in the middle of the ring. Balor tagged in and delivered a stomp to Dominik’s midsection before connecting with a Suplex.

Finn hit Dominik with some strikes in the corner before bouncing his head off the top turnbuckle several times. Rey and Damian tagged in and Mysterio made his way to the top rope. Rey hit a Senton and followed it up with a Dropkick.

Rey knocked Finn off the apron before planting Priest with a Bulldog. Rey grabbed a steel chair and bashed Damian over the back as the crowd cheered. Rey hit the sliding Splash on Balor outside the ring with the chair.

Back in the ring, Damian connected with a big boot and went for the cover but Rey was able to kick out at the last moment. Finn tagged in and absolutely leveled Rey with a Clothesline. Balor followed it up with a Dropkick and set up for the Coup de Grace but Dominik broke it up.

Rey climbed to the top with Balor and sent him to the canvas with a Hurricanrana for a near fall. The Mysterios had The Judgement Day set up for a double 619 but Rhea broke it up. Rhea slammed Dominik on the ring apron as Damian sent Rey to the canvas. Balor asked for a steel chair but the lights in the arena went out.

A bunch of flamed went off and Edge appeared on top of a staircase. Edge marched down the stairs and started hauling ass towards the ring. Damian told Balor he will handle this and got out of the ring. Edge hit Damian with a Clothesline and followed it up with a Spear to Balor in the ring. The Rated R Superstar delivered a Spear to Damian and watched on as The Mysterios hit the double 619. Rey followed it up with a Splash on Balor for the pinfall victory.

Pat McAfee def. Happy Corbin

Happy Corbin battled Pat McAfee tonight at WWE SummerSlam. Corbin threw McAfee out of the ring and bashed him against the barricade. Happy sent McAfee into the barricade again before rolling him back into the ring.

Corbin connected with Deep Six and went for the cover but Pat kicked out at two. Happy got pissed and started arguing with referee Charles Robinson. McAfee capitalized and knocked Happy out of the ring and hit him with a Crossbody.

Happy shrugged it off and slammed Pat on top of the announce table. Michael Cole offered Pat some words of encouragement before Happy put on the broadcast microphone. Corbin named Pat’s parents and asked if they are watching their boy as he reigned down punches to McAfee’s face.

The crowd chanted “Michael Cole!” as Corbin argued with the SmackDown announcer before returning to the ring. Happy climbed to the top rope but Pat leaped up there with him. Pat then connected with a Superplex and both men crashed to the mat. Pat got an arm on Corbin for a pinfall attempt but Happy kicked out and the match continued.

Corbin sent McAfee to the corner and charged but Pat got out of the way and Happy crashed into the ring post. Pat climbed to the top turnbuckle and came very close to losing his balance. Pat regrouped and hit a Swanton on Corbin on the floor below. Back in the ring, Pat climbed back to the top turnbuckle as Corbin was down on the mat.

Pat jumped over a charging Corbin and dodged the End of Days. Pat knocked Corbin into the referee and delivered a thunderous low blow to Corbin. McAfee hit a Sunset Flip Powerbomb into the cover for the pinfall victory.

Drew McIntyre Vowed to Become Champion

Drew McIntyre came down the entrance ramp with Angela the sword. McInyre spoke about defeating Sheamus last night at SmackDown to earn a title shot at Clash at the Castle. Drew wondered if he will face Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar before starting a “Colt!” chant for a young fan in the crowd. McIntyre vowed to become champion at Clash at the Caste on September 3rd. Drew posed with the sword as pyro went off around Nissan Stadium.

The Usos Retained The Tag Titles

The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) defended their Undisputed Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) tonight at SummerSlam. Jeff Jarrett was the Special Guest Referee for the title match. Ford and Dawkins had the Tennessee Titans cheerleaders accompany them during their entrance.

Jimmy beat Angelo down in the corner and Jeff physically broke it up at the count of five. Angelo did the same to Jimmy and Jeff broke that up as well. Jimmy hit a Backbreaker and tagged in Jey Uso. Jey connected with a Leg Drop and went for the cover but Dawkins kicked out at two. The Usos isolated Angelo in the corner and controlled the match for a couple of minutes.

Montez pleaded for a tag as Jimmy hit Dawkins with a Bronco Buster and posted with his brother Jey in the corner. Ford finally tagged in and greeted Jey Uso with a Crossbody off the top turnbuckle for a near fall. Montez followed it up with a Clothesline and an Enziguri to the side of Jey’s head. Ford hit a Suplex, flexed, and followed it up with a Standing Moonsault for a close near fall.

Jey hit a Superkick but Montez responded with a Blockbuster for a two count. Jey battled back and connected with a Neckbreaker on Ford but he kicked out at two. Jimmy tagged back in but Montez escaped and tagged in Angelo. Dawkins did an awesome flip over the top rope onto The Usos outside the ring.

Back in the ring, Angelo connected with a Neckbreaker on Jimmy for a near fall. Jimmy knocked Dawkins to the corner with an Enziguri. Montez tagged himself in and planted Jimmy with a Suplex for a two count. Montez wasn’t thrilled with the speed of Double J’s count and let him know about it before tagging in Dawkins.

Jey sent Montez outside the ring and The Usos caught Dawkins with a double Superkick. Jimmy climbed to the top rope and hit Angelo with a Frog Splash for a near fall. The Usos climbed up opposite turnbuckles and delivered a double Frog Splash to Dawkins. Jey went for the cover but Montez leaped into the ring to break it up at the last second.

Jey threw Montez over the top rope but he held on. Jey went for a Superkick but Angelo ducked and he almost hit Jarrett again. Jeff blocked it but Dawkins planted Jey with a Spinebuster. Montez followed it up with a Frog Splash off the top rope but could not go for the cover right away. Ford eventually got there but the extra time allowed Jey to kick out at two.

Montez stared at Jeff as he said it was only two. Ford shouted at Double J for a bit before angrily tagging in Dawkins. Jimmy dragged Jey to the outside and Montez went for a Suicide Dive. The Usos hit him with a double Superkick and hurled Montez over the barricade.The Usos hit Dawkins with a Superkick in the ring and followed it up with the 1D for the pinfall victory. The Usos are still the Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

Rollins Attacked Riddle

Seth Rollins was originally supposed to face Riddle tonight but the match was canceled. Rollins brutally attacked Riddle this week and Riddle was not cleared to compete.

Riddle slid into the ring to a great reaction from the crowd. Riddle said he is not medically cleared to compete tonight but Randy Orton told him to not take crap from pieces of trash like Seth Rollins. Riddle demanded that Seth come to the ring and Rollins obliged. WWE security showed up and got in Rollins’ way on the entrance ramp. Seth sprinted by them and met with Riddle on the entrance ramp. Rollins and Riddle brawled as the hapless WWE security failed to stop it. Seth then hit Riddle with a Stomp to end the segment.

Liv Morgan Retained The SmackDown Championship, Ronda Rousey Flipped Out

Liv Morgan defended the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey tonight at SummerSlam. Liv won the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match and cashed in on Ronda to become the champion on the same night.

Ronda dominated the match early and hit a slam for a near fall. Liv responded with some strikes before hitting Rousey with an Enziguri. Ronda went for Piper’s Pit but Morgan escaped. Liv went for Oblivion but Rousey countered into a Uranage. Ronda went for an Armbar but Liv blocked it.

Liv applied an Armbar of her own in the middle of the ring but Rousey powered to her feet. Morgan countered Piper’s Pit into a driver for a near fall. Ronda went for the Armbar but Liv shoved her to the outside. Ronda tackled Liv to the mat and applied the Armbar in the middle of the ring but the champion reached the ropes. Rousey brought her back to the middle of the ring and went for the Armbar again but Liv got to the ropes for a second time.

The SmackDown Women’s Champion regrouped in the corner as the challenger paced around the ring. WWE’s medical staff checked on Liv’s arm but the champ wanted to continue the match. Ronda stood waiting and jumped around before bring Liv back to the mat. Ronda went for the Armbar again but Liv countered into a cover. Liv looked to tap at the same time the referee counted to three.

Liv was awarded the victory and is still the SmackDown Women’s Champion. Ronda argued with the referee after the match. After the match, Ronda Rousey took Liv down again and got her in the Armbar. Rousey then got the referee in the Armbar and the tireless night for WWE security continued as they rushed the ring. Ronda eventually broke the hold and trash talked some more before exiting the ring.

Roman Reigns Was The Last Man Standing

Roman Reigns defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match in the main event of WWE SummerSlam 2022. Paul Heyman and The Usos accompanied Roman Reigns to the ring during his entrance. Heyman was ringside for the title match. Brock Lesnar got a big pop from the crowd during his entrance. Lesnar then hopped in a tractor and drove down the entrance ramp with a smile on his face. Brock parked and hopped on top of it. Lesnar posed and waved his cowboy hat before the bell rang.

The Beast jumped off the tractor and leveled The Tribal Chief with a Clothesline. Brock followed Roman out of the ring and hit him with a Belly to Belly Throw. Lesnar launched Roman into the steel steps and dumped him over the barricade. The action spilled into the crowd with Lesnar in control. Brock delivered a Suplex to Roman on top of a stage. Brock set up for an F5 but Reigns escaped and went for a Powerbomb. Lesnar blocked it and sent Reigns off the stage and onto a cameraman below.

Brock unsuccessfully tried to jump onto the top of the barricade but caught himself before falling down. Lesnar sent Reigns to the floor with a release German Suplex and set up a table ringside. Paul Heyman distracted Brock and The Beast took his eyes off the champion. Reigns capitalized and put Brock through the table with a Samoan Drop as Heyman grinned ringside.

Reigns set up another table and put Brock through it with a Uranage. Roman followed it up with two Superman Punches and a Spear. Brock got up before the count of ten and Reigns went for another Spear. Lesnar dodged it and sent The Tribal Chief out of the ring. Brock put Reigns through a broken portion of the table with a Spinebuster. Lesnar loaded Roman onto the tractor and dumped him down into the ring. Roman made it back to his feet in time and Brock took him to Suplex City.

Brock lifted up Reigns for the F5 but Roman escaped. Roman locked in a chokehold in the middle of the ring but Reigns countered into a Guillotine choke in the middle of the ring. Brock then used the tractor to lift the ring like a maniac and Reigns tumbled to the outside. Lesnar laughed his ass off as the crowd cheered as the ring was destroyed and half of it off the ground.

The Usos interfered but Brock planted both of them with German Suplexes. Paul Heyman got in Brock’s face and it was a huge mistake. Lesnar put Heyman through the announce table with an F5 but turned around into a Spear from Roman Reigns. The referee started counting as both Superstars were down. Roman and Brock made it up just in time and the Last Man Standing match continued.

Money in the Bank winner Theory’s music hit and he made his way ringside. Theory bashed Roman in the face with the briefcase but couldn’t cash in because Brock planted him with an F5. The Usos hit Lesnar with a double Superkick as Reigns got up next to the ring. Brock got up at nine and Reigns put him back down with another Spear.

Lesnar got up at the last second once again and Reigns grabbed the MITB briefcase. Roman hit Lesnar over and over with the briefcase before throwing it to the floor. The referee started counting again but Lesnar was up at nine. Roman couldn’t believe it and grabbed the WWE Championship. Reigns bashed Brock over the head with it and the referee began his count again.

Brock got up at nine one more time and Reigns grabbed the Universal Championship. Reigns hit Brock in the face with the title and buried him under the announce table. Reigns and The Usos threw chairs on top of the pile for good measure. Roman then posed on top of the pile and Brock Lesnar for the victory. Reigns is still the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.