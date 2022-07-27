Top SummerSlam Match Pulled Due to Superstar “Injury”

This Saturday will mark WWE‘s annual Summerslam Premium Live Event, marking the first time the show has taken place outside the month of August.

The show will feature Superstars from both Raw and SmackDown, including a main event Last Man Standing match between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

Match Pulled

Summerslam 2022, the first Premium Live Event of the post-Vince McMahon era will be a huge event, but one match is off the card.

On Twitter, WWE confirmed that Raw Superstar Riddle has been medically disqualified from competing at Summerslam.

WWE explained that due to an attack by Seth Rollins, who Riddle was scheduled to face at Summerslam, the ‘Original Bro’ has suffered a brachial plexus injury, more commonly known to fans as a ‘stinger.’

BREAKING: @WWERollins injured @SuperKingofBros with a vicious attack on #WWERaw that resulted in a brachial plexus injury (a stinger). Riddle is medically disqualified until full strength returns.



Due to this injury, Riddle vs. Rollins at #SummerSlam has been postponed. pic.twitter.com/JYauGAXuAN — WWE (@WWE) July 27, 2022

Rollins’ attack came during this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

WWE has confirmed that the match has been postponed until a later date, but did not disclose a specific date when the two will face off.

The match had been considered a potential show-stealer as both men are very strong workers who have been prominently pushed on WWE programming.

Rollins had this to say about his SummerSlam match being postponed:

For anyone who purchased a ticket to #SummerSlam hoping to see me in action, I apologize. I did everything I could over the last 6 months to earn my spot on this show, but some things are out of my control. Thank you for always singing my song. They’ll hear ya someday. — Seth “NEW YORKIN” Rollins (@WWERollins) July 27, 2022

What now?

With Riddle not competing, WWE’s report did not specify what plans there are for Seth Rollins.

It’s possible that Rollins could still appear at Summerslam, and could face a WWE Hall of Famer instead.

With this year’s Summerslam being the first show of a new era, WWE will no-doubt want one of their most consistent Superstars on the card.

Earlier this week it was reported that WWE had contacted Bill Goldberg about competing at Summerslam, after Brock Lesnar walked out during SmackDown.

With Lesnar now back and his match with Reigns still on, WWE could still call on Goldberg for an impromptu match with Rollins.