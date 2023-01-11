WWE Superstar is “Done” With Company if Saudi Purchase Happens

One anonymous WWE Superstar is ready to walk if the reports of the company being purchased by Saudi Arabia are indeed accurate.

Last week, Vince McMahon returned to WWE, less than six months after his retirement to oversee a sale of the promotion.

McMahon has since been reappointed to WWE’s Board of Directors and has been appointed as Executive Chairman of the Board, replacing his daughter Stephanie McMahon.

WWE’s relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has always been controversial and the company’s events in the nation often see boycotts by fans.

Fightful Select reports that those in WWE are also wary and concerned about the possibility of the company being owned by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund.

No talent who spoke to Fightful said they have already requested their release, but at least one talent said “they’d be done” with WWE if the Saudi purchase goes through.

Fightful did not give any indication as to who this anonymous Superstar is.

There has been an incredible amount of concern among staff and talent regardless of the Saudi purchase reports, with Vince McMahon back in control.

Neither WWE nor the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund has confirmed or even commented on the reports of a sale taking place.

WWE’s Roster and Saudi Arabia

While the majority of WWE Superstars appear at the Saudi Arabia events, some are able to boycott the shows due to personal beliefs.

In the case of Sami Zayn, the decision has been made for the Syrian-Canadian wrestler to not work the shows due to Saudi Arabia’s hostile past with Syria.

Kevin Owens has refused to appear at Saudi events in solidarity with his real-life best friend and on-screen rival.