WWE Raw Superstar Possibly Undergoing Gimmick Change

One WWE superstar on the Raw brand could be having a change in character.

In general, the wrestling industry is full of changes. New gimmicks, attitudes, attire, and entrance music is constantly rolled out. Perhaps no company adjusts characters for better or worse more than WWE.

Fans may have gotten a glimpse at the latest change for a superstar who is seen on the Monday Night Raw show.

In this case, it may be a performer going from having a serious tone, to a more lighthearted character.

Veer Has Change of Heart?

During the July 18 episode of WWE Raw, backstage interviewer Sarah Schreiber was prepared to interview The Miz but she was interrupted by Veer.

While Veer has been presented as a dominant force on TV since April, he showed a more relaxed side this time.

He looked at the camera, smiled, and then said “Boo!” and laughed in a lighthearted manner. He then happily walked off.

When The Miz showed up, he suggested that Veer has a crush on Sarah.

Fans will have to wait and see which direction Veer goes in following this bizarre backstage segment.