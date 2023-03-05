WWE Superstar Presents at Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Tokyo

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega was able to take some time away from the ring to present awards at this weekend’s Crunchyroll Anime Awards.

These fan-voted awards began in 2017, and according to Crunchyroll themselves, the “global event has annually recognized anime’s finest series and films.”

Crunchyroll is a popular American video-on-demand streaming service that specializes in Japanese anime and was founded in 2006.

Zelina Vega

At the awards, Zelina Vega walked the red (or orange) carpet for the ceremony, and presented several awards.

The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion presented the Best Romance award to Kaguya-sama: Love Is War – Ultra Romantic.

Vega also presented the Best Anime Song to Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 2 for their track “The Rumbling” by SiM.

In an Instagram post, Vega said it was an “absolute honor” to be involved with the awards ceremony.

Vega and Anime

Zelina Vega’s love for anime and Japanese pop culture is hardly a secret to those who have followed the career of the 2021 Queen’s Crown Tournament winner.

During a recent interview with IGN, Vega spoke about her dream to one day be part of an Anime herself.

“I’m a huge fan of Naruto and Demon Slayer, and I’m just like, ‘Man, it would be amazing to have this full circle of voicing a character and then cosplaying them in the ring.” Zelina Vega.

Vega is set to be part of the upcoming Street Fighter 6 video game commentary team.

h/t – Fightful.